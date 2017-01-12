The economic threads of Obama's farew...

The economic threads of Obama's farewell speech

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: WNED

An attendee with a flag bandana made in China wait for Republican candidate for President Donald Trump to speak at a rally at Erie Insurance Arena on August 12, 2016 in Erie, Pennsylvania. There was a lot to think about in the economic threads of President Barack Obama's goodbye last night in Chicago: wages, income, home values, retirement accounts are all rising again, poverty is falling again, the wealthy are paying their fair share of taxes, and the unemployment rate is near a 10 year low - it's all true.

