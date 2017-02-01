Snow falling across Pennsylvania today; Will it last, and how much will there be?
A winter storm pushing across Pennsylvania brought snow to much of the state on Tuesday, resulting in slick roads and considerable accumulations in places, along with speed restrictions on certain major highways. Photo via Pixabay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laughlin cutting teachers benefits
|30 min
|Montessori
|45
|Is Mastermatteo pregnant?
|33 min
|Producer
|14
|G.E. workers kissing Co backsides by working ov...
|1 hr
|gotcha 6er
|17
|Am I
|1 hr
|Marilyn Manson
|3
|Hail Trump
|1 hr
|no problemo 4 fat...
|68
|Trump question
|2 hr
|fluff
|5
|Erie Police Test Drug Laced Lollipops
|3 hr
|d00din4t0r
|2
|WARN notice issued for GE TEXAS! How's it feel ...
|3 hr
|Made in USA
|19
|Caroline Collins leaves WJET
|5 hr
|Dilbert
|67
|The Next GE / 506 Contract could end everything
|5 hr
|Winter wonderland
|41
|
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC