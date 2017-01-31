Schuster Theatre preps for fundraiser

Schuster Theatre preps for fundraiser

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Gannon Knight

Gannon University's Schuster Theatre as well as other local theaters welcome Fringe Fest Erie 2017. Throughout the month of February, Gannon students, faculty and staff produce original pieces to be performed across Gannon's campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gannon Knight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
G.E. workers kissing Co backsides by working ov... 2 min pat bldg 7 14
who is the best singer ever out of Erie????? (Oct '10) 3 min Daniesue 129
January 31st deadline at G.E. 4 min Denzel 2
The Next GE / 506 Contract could end everything 8 min Assembler 5 28
Old Dirt on Cathedral Prep 21 min Lou Sopperootski 10
Immagration Stoppage 23 min Thinkaboutit 10
Names of EPD officers involved in shooting 24 min Sayin 29
Hail Trump 1 hr Kinkyboots 25
Caroline Collins leaves WJET 15 hr tired of being PC 65
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,678 • Total comments across all topics: 278,441,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC