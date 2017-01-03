Provider to pay $300,000 to settle claims it fired employees over vaccination requirement
A Pennsylvania healthcare provider has agreed to pay $300,000 in back pay and damages to six employees who claim they were denied a religious exemption from the facility's mandatory vaccination policy and ultimately fired. Saint Vincent Health Center in Erie, PA, implemented a mandatory seasonal flu vaccination requirement for its employees in late 2013.
|
