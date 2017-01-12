Pennsylvania's Erie Insurance Group Announces Senior Leadership Changes
Erie Insurance Group, an Erie, Penn., based insurer, has announced operational and senior leadership changes in order to further position the company for continued growth. Under the executive leadership of Lorianne Feltz, Claims and Customer Service represent Erie's front-line touchpoint with customers.
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prep basketball sucks
|6 min
|Mike
|11
|Trumps impending Presidency
|1 hr
|reality check
|5
|Hello, my name is dan and I have buyers remorse
|1 hr
|Live the Dream
|2
|Springsteen COVER BAND backs out of INAUGURATION!
|1 hr
|Political Asylum
|2
|Did Prep fire Merski Jr. from his teacher job?
|1 hr
|Gregg Hughes
|14
|Meryl Streep....what do you think?
|1 hr
|tim leary
|71
|Theme Song for the Inauguration
|1 hr
|tim leary
|32
|Laughlin's lavish office
|1 hr
|Laughing at laughlin
|38
|Why don't black guys hunt?
|1 hr
|Occasional Observer
|47
|When is G.E.set to close?
|2 hr
|Welder Joe
|193
|Caroline Collins leaves WJET
|Fri
|Bluto
|63
