Our West Bayfront names new director, receives grant

Gannon University will act as one of the community partners in developing Erie's West Bayfront under the Our West Bayfront directive, a neighborhood outreach program. Under the new executive director, Anna Frantz, the directive will begin neighborhood improvements made possible by $1.675 million in donations from UPMC Health Plan, Marquette Savings Bank, Erie Insurance and Gannon.

