Northeast to have a stretch of cold, dry weather as lake-effect snow ramps up
However, as the upper-air pattern shifts from a trough in the West into one in the Great Lakes/Northeast, it will turn colder and the chill will be persistent. For a place like New York City, it will not get as cold as it did between Jan. 6 and 9, but a series of days with cold winds will be quite noticeable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When is G.E.set to close?
|1 hr
|Elyrians
|9
|We haven't talked about Mike o today
|1 hr
|Mike
|7
|These Stewards at GE laugh regarding their defe...
|2 hr
|ALLCAPSMAN
|37
|I wanna Fight GOPgary!!!!!!
|6 hr
|more con than gary
|1
|Erie's population bolstered by immigrants
|8 hr
|population drop
|1
|Carl bell
|8 hr
|Nikkias
|2
|Section 4 of the 25th Amendment
|9 hr
|watAyoke
|5
|Strong vincent basketball coach to sue warren a...
|13 hr
|hatemudsharks
|27
|Who is Jay Breneman's boyfriend these days?
|14 hr
|concur
|13
|47 shots fired at Metroplex
|18 hr
|The Racist
|26
|
|Who is the shadiest attorney in Erie? (Mar '10)
|Tue
|Lorri
|72
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC