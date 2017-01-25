Northeast to have a stretch of cold, ...

Northeast to have a stretch of cold, dry weather as lake-effect snow ramps up

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: AccuWeather.com

However, as the upper-air pattern shifts from a trough in the West into one in the Great Lakes/Northeast, it will turn colder and the chill will be persistent. For a place like New York City, it will not get as cold as it did between Jan. 6 and 9, but a series of days with cold winds will be quite noticeable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When is G.E.set to close? 1 hr Elyrians 9
We haven't talked about Mike o today 1 hr Mike 7
These Stewards at GE laugh regarding their defe... 2 hr ALLCAPSMAN 37
I wanna Fight GOPgary!!!!!! 6 hr more con than gary 1
News Erie's population bolstered by immigrants 8 hr population drop 1
Carl bell 8 hr Nikkias 2
Section 4 of the 25th Amendment 9 hr watAyoke 5
Strong vincent basketball coach to sue warren a... 13 hr hatemudsharks 27
Who is Jay Breneman's boyfriend these days? 14 hr concur 13
47 shots fired at Metroplex 18 hr The Racist 26
Who is the shadiest attorney in Erie? (Mar '10) Tue Lorri 72
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,763 • Total comments across all topics: 278,263,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC