Martin Luther King Jr. service held in Wheeling
The main speaker of the service, elder Tyrone Clark of Christ Temple in Erie, Pa, whose father walked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. When speaking with News9, Clark said "I'd also like to pontificate whether or not Dr. King would follow the same path the same civil rights path, I'm certain it would be non-violent, but what would his emphasis be if he were alive today and if he were speaking today?" "I hope that I'm someone who can always carry on the teachings and the ideas that Dr. Martin Luther King presented to us, that the time is always right to do the right thing," she said.
