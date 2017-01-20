Kids will fall through the cracks with Obamacare repeal - what's Trump's Plan B?: Joan Benso and ...
Kids will fall through the cracks with Obamacare repeal - what's Trump's Plan B?: Joan Benso and Denise Salerno Molly Brechtel, at left, and Daniel Doubet join about 15 protestors gathered at the Federal Courthouse in Erie, Pa., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, to deliver signatures to U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., who has an office at the courthouse. The protestors urged Toomey not to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement.
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strong vincent basketball coach to sue warren a...
|12 min
|hatemudsharks
|27
|These Stewards at GE laugh regarding their defe...
|13 min
|me no know
|34
|Replacing Obamacare
|15 min
|tired of being PC
|18
|Stores try to build oases in Erie food deserts
|25 min
|ZUGS bro
|3
|Who is Jay Breneman's boyfriend these days?
|1 hr
|concur
|13
|What is up with Chris Mong' s eyes?
|2 hr
|joey bagofdonuts
|3
|Mayor Joe is " concerned "
|3 hr
|Ruby Jenkinks and...
|6
|Should the FBI arrest Madona?
|4 hr
|Eastside Patrol
|50
|47 shots fired at Metroplex
|4 hr
|The Racist
|26
|Who is the shadiest attorney in Erie? (Mar '10)
|18 hr
|Lorri
|72
|
