Katie Ferrie uses orse hair and other...

Katie Ferrie uses orse hair and other tools to repair bows. Submitted photo

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

WARREN, Pa. - Katie Ferrie is a luthier - one who makes or repairs stringed instruments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When is G.E.set to close? 4 min Handful of Money 164
Caroline Collins leaves WJET 14 min tired of being PC 40
Is it appropriate to use the term colored people? 16 min whitey 21
Erie's money pits 28 min jack 8
Intel Experts Worry Trump Will Go Rogue 35 min Seriouslady 60
GE forcast for 2017 42 min Bldg 6 40
Highest Gas Tax in U.S. - Thanks Republicans! 46 min jack 15
Dirty schemin low down floosie 49 min Inner City Dweller 27
Four blacks torture white autistic boy 1 hr baloney on day 1 76
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,374 • Total comments across all topics: 277,758,299

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC