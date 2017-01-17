January 17, 2017 - U.S.-Canada 1,000-MW power line advances with DOE...

A proposed 1,000-megawatt, bi-directional, high-voltage direct current underwater transmission line that would provide a link between the markets of the Ontario Independent Electricity System Operator and the PJM Interconnection has received a presidential permit from the Department of Energy. ITC Lake Erie Connector LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITC Holdings Corp., an independent electricity transmission company, on Jan. 13 said it received approval of the presidential permit from the DOE for the project, which is called the ITC Lake Erie Connector transmission line.

