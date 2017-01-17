If manufacturing jobs can't come back, what happens next?
Erie is no stranger to losing manufacturing jobs. For years, GE transportation was the largest employer in the region until it cut 1,500 jobs in 2015.
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Chapo pleads innocent
|5 hr
|Liberalsareassholes
|3
|R.j. zonnas is back doing the night crawl.
|6 hr
|Phil
|2
|Trump 1st action as prez screws middle class ho...
|6 hr
|maga
|1
|"Heil Trump" alt right Richard Pencer Decked by...
|6 hr
|Sarge
|3
|These Stewards at GE laugh regarding their defe...
|6 hr
|Avenue Man
|11
|Erie School District - The Solution
|7 hr
|zug chugs loads
|44
|What was in the blue Tiffany box given to Miche...
|7 hr
|the O
|8
|Did Prep fire Merski Jr. from his teacher job?
|8 hr
|judge judy
|70
|When is G.E.set to close?
|9 hr
|Welder Jose
|224
|Why Does Trumps Wife Look So Ticked Off
|12 hr
|Serenity Now
|26
|
|LET the RECORD SHOW...
|22 hr
|Occasional Observer
|18
