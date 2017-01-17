Gannon, Erie community celebrate MLK Day
Hundreds of people from Gannon University and the Erie community gathered in Perry Square and marched to Erie's Martin Luther King Center to show their support and pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. for his sacrifices on Monday. It was a chilly morning; however, the sun was shining and not a drop of rain - or snow - had fallen during the event.
