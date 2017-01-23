Gannon alumna takes on candidacy for mayor
Almi Clerkin wants to rewrite the script for Erie. After 25 years of working at the Erie Playhouse, 10 of which as its executive director, the Gannon University alumna is running for Erie mayor.
