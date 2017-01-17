Erie Featured in NBC Today's 'In Trum...

Erie Featured in NBC Today's 'In Trump They Trust' Report

Monday

NBC's Today featured Erie, Pennsylvania Monday morning as part of its "In Trump They Trust" report on how the state went red during the presidential election. Investigators obtained the surveillance video following the fatal shooting in the parking lot of the Shell at East 6th and Parade around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Erie, PA

