Erie Featured in NBC Today's 'In Trump They Trust' Report
NBC's Today featured Erie, Pennsylvania Monday morning as part of its "In Trump They Trust" report on how the state went red during the presidential election. Investigators obtained the surveillance video following the fatal shooting in the parking lot of the Shell at East 6th and Parade around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daddy Warbucks Coming to Erie
|37 min
|Lester Holt
|1
|Laughlin's lavish office
|40 min
|Cravitz
|53
|Laughlin a no show for union meeting
|51 min
|Watcher of perks
|5
|Why isn't Laughlin's office open ?
|53 min
|Watcher of perks
|24
|Warren-Strong Vincent game ends early
|1 hr
|Rip
|6
|Jay Breneman hates black people!
|1 hr
|Val
|11
|As a Erie County Taxpayer, why do I have to sub...
|1 hr
|Jesse Jackson
|17
|Did Prep fire Merski Jr. from his teacher job?
|2 hr
|just sayin
|33
|Former prep athlete wanted for murder
|2 hr
|ernie
|10
|When is G.E.set to close?
|9 hr
|Tens in charge El...
|204
