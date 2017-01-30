Boy Scouts to allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in scouting programs

Members of Boy Scout Troop #9, from left, Javier Miraszek, 18, Alex Greissinger, 18, Donovan Desrochers, 18, and Joshua Norfolk, 18, are recognized Jan. 7, 2016 in Erie, Pa. for making the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest achievement attainable in the Boy Scouting program of the Boy Scouts of America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.