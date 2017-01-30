Boy Scouts to allow transgender child...

Boy Scouts to allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in scouting programs

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Members of Boy Scout Troop #9, from left, Javier Miraszek, 18, Alex Greissinger, 18, Donovan Desrochers, 18, and Joshua Norfolk, 18, are recognized Jan. 7, 2016 in Erie, Pa. for making the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest achievement attainable in the Boy Scouting program of the Boy Scouts of America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hail Trump 9 min Get real 7
Who is Jay Breneman's boyfriend these days? 12 min Force 18
Millcreek Fairview go mudsharks 13 min Bravo 5
union 19 min ur NOT brite 9
outsider for school 23 min Bravo 6
Names of EPD officers involved in shooting 26 min Bluto 28
Franklin for Mayor 32 min Eastside Patrol 20
Strong vincent basketball coach to sue warren a... 3 hr beingGusP 31
Caroline Collins leaves WJET 7 hr tired of being PC 65
Old Dirt on Cathedral Prep 17 hr Fr RayRay 7
The Next GE / 506 Contract could end everything 18 hr Dtf 25
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,513 • Total comments across all topics: 278,429,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC