Americans of all backgrounds ready to celebrate President Trump

Mikaila Vigeant came to the inauguration of 45th president of the United States with the hope she might catch a glimpse of him from afar when he took the oath of office Saturday morning. "We were just about to cross the street, when we heard the sirens," the 9-year-old said, breaking into a broad smile, "And then and he and his motorcade drove past us and I got to wave to him."

