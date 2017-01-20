American Treasure: An Inside Look at Homeowners' Personal Collections

What motivates the collector to start amassing certain types of treasures? Is it the pleasure of pursuit, the joy of discovery or the experience of collecting that drives the collector? Whether it's cookie jars, rubber ducks or even musical saws, the strange becomes special in the eyes of an unconventional collector. We've interviewed homeowners who have a knack for curating the curious with these creative collectibles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mortgage News.