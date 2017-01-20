American Treasure: An Inside Look at Homeowners' Personal Collections
What motivates the collector to start amassing certain types of treasures? Is it the pleasure of pursuit, the joy of discovery or the experience of collecting that drives the collector? Whether it's cookie jars, rubber ducks or even musical saws, the strange becomes special in the eyes of an unconventional collector. We've interviewed homeowners who have a knack for curating the curious with these creative collectibles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mortgage News.
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When is G.E.set to close?
|18 min
|Bld5
|3
|Stores try to build oases in Erie food deserts
|47 min
|ZUGS bro
|5
|Replacing Obamacare
|1 hr
|Seriouslady
|20
|Strong vincent basketball coach to sue warren a...
|1 hr
|hatemudsharks
|27
|These Stewards at GE laugh regarding their defe...
|1 hr
|me no know
|34
|Who is Jay Breneman's boyfriend these days?
|2 hr
|concur
|13
|What is up with Chris Mong' s eyes?
|3 hr
|joey bagofdonuts
|3
|Should the FBI arrest Madona?
|6 hr
|Eastside Patrol
|50
|47 shots fired at Metroplex
|6 hr
|The Racist
|26
|Who is the shadiest attorney in Erie? (Mar '10)
|19 hr
|Lorri
|72
|
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC