A visit to Erie's Polish Falcons

A visit to Erie's Polish Falcons

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WNED

Erie, Pennsylvania was built on manufacturing, and its county went Republican in the 2016 presidential election after voting for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. We dropped in on the Polish Falcons Social Club, Nest 610, to chat with some voters about how t For the past year, we've been working on "How the Deck Is Stacked" with "Frontline" and "PBS NewsHour," a series about the economy and the election, and what one means and has meant for the other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did Prep fire Merski Jr. from his teacher job? 2 min Leroy 37
When is G.E.set to close? 19 min Elyria Ohio 206
As a Erie County Taxpayer, why do I have to sub... 1 hr Welfare Whistle B... 19
Warren-Strong Vincent game ends early 2 hr donald trump 9
Wednesday Mike O'Hara thread 3 hr DNCDAVE 1
Erie sleazebags 3 hr Luvojara 4
Courtroom photo lands man in jail 4 hr courthouse mouse 4
Laughlin's lavish office 8 hr Cravitz 53
Former prep athlete wanted for murder 9 hr ernie 10
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,249 • Total comments across all topics: 278,014,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC