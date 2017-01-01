A visit to Erie's Polish Falcons
Erie, Pennsylvania was built on manufacturing, and its county went Republican in the 2016 presidential election after voting for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. We dropped in on the Polish Falcons Social Club, Nest 610, to chat with some voters about how t For the past year, we've been working on "How the Deck Is Stacked" with "Frontline" and "PBS NewsHour," a series about the economy and the election, and what one means and has meant for the other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Prep fire Merski Jr. from his teacher job?
|2 min
|Leroy
|37
|When is G.E.set to close?
|19 min
|Elyria Ohio
|206
|As a Erie County Taxpayer, why do I have to sub...
|1 hr
|Welfare Whistle B...
|19
|Warren-Strong Vincent game ends early
|2 hr
|donald trump
|9
|Wednesday Mike O'Hara thread
|3 hr
|DNCDAVE
|1
|Erie sleazebags
|3 hr
|Luvojara
|4
|Courtroom photo lands man in jail
|4 hr
|courthouse mouse
|4
|Laughlin's lavish office
|8 hr
|Cravitz
|53
|Former prep athlete wanted for murder
|9 hr
|ernie
|10
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC