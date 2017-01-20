2017 Tri-C High School Rock Off: Roun...

2017 Tri-C High School Rock Off: Round 1 is Saturday, Jan. 28

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland.com

Erie, Pennsylvania's Knock Knock is the latest band from Rock School Erie to compete in the Tri-C High School Rock Off. Taking the stage will be 1-Take, Drift, Funeral Proposals, Inner Reflection, Jack's Mom, Knock Knock, Nate Muhlbach, No Good Solutions, the Frats, the Rhythm Section and Trouble Clef.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When is G.E.set to close? 18 min Bld5 3
Stores try to build oases in Erie food deserts 47 min ZUGS bro 5
Replacing Obamacare 1 hr Seriouslady 20
Strong vincent basketball coach to sue warren a... 1 hr hatemudsharks 27
These Stewards at GE laugh regarding their defe... 1 hr me no know 34
Who is Jay Breneman's boyfriend these days? 2 hr concur 13
What is up with Chris Mong' s eyes? 3 hr joey bagofdonuts 3
Should the FBI arrest Madona? 6 hr Eastside Patrol 50
47 shots fired at Metroplex 6 hr The Racist 26
Who is the shadiest attorney in Erie? (Mar '10) 19 hr Lorri 72
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,592 • Total comments across all topics: 278,247,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC