2017 Tri-C High School Rock Off: Round 1 is Saturday, Jan. 28
Erie, Pennsylvania's Knock Knock is the latest band from Rock School Erie to compete in the Tri-C High School Rock Off. Taking the stage will be 1-Take, Drift, Funeral Proposals, Inner Reflection, Jack's Mom, Knock Knock, Nate Muhlbach, No Good Solutions, the Frats, the Rhythm Section and Trouble Clef.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
