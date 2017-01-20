2017 Tri-C High School Rock Off revea...

2017 Tri-C High School Rock Off reveals bands, performance dates;...

Forty-one bands from Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, many of them made up of kids whose dreams end with themselves in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame , take the first step toward those dreams at that very institution on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 21st annual Tri-C High School Rock Off begins with the first of four consecutive Saturdays at the Rock Hall at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, for the opening rounds.

