Winning PA Lottery ticket deposited i...

Winning PA Lottery ticket deposited into Salvation Army kettle in Erie

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: WPMT-TV York

The prize-winning ticket for the Fantastic 10s instant game was dropped into a Salvation Army red kettle at a Walmart in The 28-county Western Pennsylvania Division of the Salvation Army serves thousands of needy families through a variety of support services. Visit them online at to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A Government of, by, and for Billionaires 6 min tim leary 51
TheTwo Sides of Hate 11 min tim leary 4
Businesses to boycott in Erie 18 min Really 7
erie bands 20 min Fact 4
No A Listers for Trump Inauguration 22 min tim leary 13
If something happens to him something happens t... 23 min Lol 20
When is G.E.set to close? 34 min 69er guy 51
ACLU WARNS TRUMP in FULL PAGE NYT AD 1 hr tired of tired of PC 107
Time for GE Old Farts to leave 10 hr 506er guy 154
Mike palermo (Jan '14) 11 hr Barwatch 190
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,225 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,087

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC