Winning PA Lottery ticket deposited into Salvation Army kettle in Erie

The prize-winning ticket for the Fantastic 10s instant game was dropped into a Salvation Army red kettle at a Walmart in The 28-county Western Pennsylvania Division of the Salvation Army serves thousands of needy families through a variety of support services. Visit them online at to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.