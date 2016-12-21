This Morning from CBS News, Dec. 9, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump has been busy staffing his cabinet and White House, and it's been duly noted that many of the top positions have been filled by generals. A look at recent history shows Mr. Trump's reliance on generals is not unusual, and may be pinned on public perception .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Government of, by, and for Billionaires
|7 min
|tim leary
|51
|TheTwo Sides of Hate
|13 min
|tim leary
|4
|Businesses to boycott in Erie
|19 min
|Really
|7
|erie bands
|22 min
|Fact
|4
|No A Listers for Trump Inauguration
|23 min
|tim leary
|13
|If something happens to him something happens t...
|25 min
|Lol
|20
|When is G.E.set to close?
|35 min
|69er guy
|51
|ACLU WARNS TRUMP in FULL PAGE NYT AD
|1 hr
|tired of tired of PC
|107
|Time for GE Old Farts to leave
|10 hr
|506er guy
|154
|Mike palermo (Jan '14)
|11 hr
|Barwatch
|190
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC