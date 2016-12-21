The Latest: Dangerous cold moves into Northeast US
Kasim Kantarevic, 12, keeps his hood up as he walks to school on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 in Erie, Pa. Much of the northern Mid-Atlantic and Northeast will stay cold for the next couple of days as the arctic air remains stuck over the northern Appalachians, the National Weather Service said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mall Riots
|21 min
|the racist
|29
|Dan Laughlins keeping his promise. Reduced cost...
|25 min
|Buh Bye Washed up...
|10
|Anyone from erie want to go jamboree in the hills
|26 min
|tired of being PC
|4
|michael picheco bus driver molested my grandson
|1 hr
|Kinkyboots
|3
|John [who served in Viet Nam] latest failure
|2 hr
|fact checker
|5
|Why are female politicians in Erie ugly?
|2 hr
|Ebert
|13
|Businesses to boycott in Erie
|2 hr
|D Duke
|36
|When is G.E.set to close?
|2 hr
|Building 7 joe
|72
|Badams Protecting Hidden Paytronage Jobs (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|tired of being PC
|126
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC