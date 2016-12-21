Social Work Club hosts annual Christmas dinner
Gannon University held its 39th annual Social Work Christmas Dinner Saturday to bring holiday cheer and a hot meal to local families. The Christmas Dinner was hosted by the Social Work Club and allowed for students to volunteer to help out the entire Erie community by providing them with a free meal for the holidays.
