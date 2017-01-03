Pennsylvania minimum wage to remain s...

Pennsylvania minimum wage to remain steady in 2017

Friday Dec 30

Once that calendar flips to 2017, millions of Americans in 19 states and Washington, D.C. earning minimum wage will receive a pay increase. But Pennsylvania isn't one of them.

Read more at WICU12 Erie.

