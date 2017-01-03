National Weather Service issues lake effect snow warning for Geauga...
The lake effect snow watch for Geauga County has been upgraded to a warning by the National Weather Service in Cleveland, in effect from 6 p.m. this evening through 4 a.m. Saturday. The warning states 6 to 12 inches of snow is possible for localized areas within the county, which will intensify this evening, and diminish sometime late Friday night.
