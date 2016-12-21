Logistics Plus Acquires Intermodal So...

Logistics Plus Acquires Intermodal Software Service

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Transport Topics

Logistics Plus Inc., based in Erie, Pennsylvania, has acquired Door Logistics, a software service that automates intermodal shipping functions, from SynchroNet Intermodal Services in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Door Logistics services will be offered primarily to third-party wholesale customers, such as brokers and freight forwarders, Logistics Plus CEO Jim Berlin, said.

