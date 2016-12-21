Historic Beer Birthday: George Frey
Today is the birthday of George Frey . He was born in Ober-Saulheim , Germany, but moved to Buffalo, New York when he was fourteen, in 1840, and worked for a brewery there, before moving to Erie, Pennsylvania, to build his own there.
