Funding has been announced to help the homeless in Washington County.
The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development has notified Washington County about money it will be receiving to alleviate homelessness and provide services in upcoming months, including shelter for victims of domestic violence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are female politicians in Erie ugly?
|8 min
|Truth
|9
|1400 radio
|9 min
|ha ha hillary ha ha
|3
|Sprint, Mazda, GE and Ford all bringing jobs ba...
|22 min
|tim leary
|6
|Former Trump Staffer Jailed for REAL Election F...
|23 min
|tim leary
|3
|Mall Riots
|26 min
|observer
|23
|Businesses to boycott in Erie
|2 hr
|Big Mac
|35
|When is G.E.set to close?
|2 hr
|the only GE ques...
|66
|Nerthling's bill
|2 hr
|tired of tired o...
|14
|Badams Protecting Hidden Paytronage Jobs (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|tired of being PC
|121
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC