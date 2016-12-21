Cops: Boxer Paul Spadafora stabbed brother, fought with cops

In this Nov. 22, 2006, file photo, Jesus Francisco Zepeda, of Mexico, misses with a right to Paul Spadafora, left, during their boxing bout in Erie, Pa. Spadafora is in jail again, this time for allegedly stabbing his brother Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, during an argument and then fighting with police officers called to intervene, according to a criminal complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.