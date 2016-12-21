Cops: Boxer Paul Spadafora stabbed br...

Cops: Boxer Paul Spadafora stabbed brother, fought with cops

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Albany Times Union

In this Nov. 22, 2006, file photo, Jesus Francisco Zepeda, of Mexico, misses with a right to Paul Spadafora, left, during their boxing bout in Erie, Pa. Spadafora is in jail again, this time for allegedly stabbing his brother Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, during an argument and then fighting with police officers called to intervene, according to a criminal complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
erie bands 14 min Merle 6
granada 21 min Gary the Retard 8
Blacks taking over fast food 23 min Coon Hunter 10
tired of tired of PC 1 hr tired of tired of PC 10
Save Downtown 1 hr Chunzo 24
Peace on Earth 1 hr religion is a joke 10
Trumps Charity 2 hr Reindeer Leary 2
Businesses to boycott in Erie 3 hr Ellis D 25
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,397 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,200

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC