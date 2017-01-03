Child porn victims sue ex-Pennsylvani...

Child porn victims sue ex-Pennsylvania college professor38 minutes ago

Wednesday Dec 28

A former Pennsylvania college professor convicted on child pornography charges is being sued by eight victims depicted in the porn series authorities discovered on his computers. The victims, identified only by pseudonyms, filed a lawsuit against 59-year-old Kirk Nesset in Erie federal court last week seeking statutory damages of $150,000 apiece in addition to compensatory and punitive damages.

Erie, PA

