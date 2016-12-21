Cabin fever is real, people: Editor talks winter blues, perils
It's been said that the only two things that are guaranteed in life are death and taxes. Obviously Ben Franklin did not live in the Great Lakes region or else he would've known that snow in the first quarter of the year is the third.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gannon Knight.
Comments
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Government of, by, and for Billionaires
|10 min
|tim leary
|51
|TheTwo Sides of Hate
|15 min
|tim leary
|4
|Businesses to boycott in Erie
|22 min
|Really
|7
|erie bands
|25 min
|Fact
|4
|No A Listers for Trump Inauguration
|26 min
|tim leary
|13
|If something happens to him something happens t...
|28 min
|Lol
|20
|When is G.E.set to close?
|38 min
|69er guy
|51
|ACLU WARNS TRUMP in FULL PAGE NYT AD
|1 hr
|tired of tired of PC
|107
|Time for GE Old Farts to leave
|10 hr
|506er guy
|154
|Mike palermo (Jan '14)
|11 hr
|Barwatch
|190
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC