A New Maritime High School is Coming ...

A New Maritime High School is Coming to Cleveland

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

The Davis Aerospace and Maritime High School will open in July with 100 to 120 ninth graders for the school year, officials announced this week. From there, the school will slowly begin offering other grades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A Government of, by, and for Billionaires 5 min tim leary 51
TheTwo Sides of Hate 10 min tim leary 4
Businesses to boycott in Erie 17 min Really 7
erie bands 19 min Fact 4
No A Listers for Trump Inauguration 20 min tim leary 13
If something happens to him something happens t... 22 min Lol 20
When is G.E.set to close? 33 min 69er guy 51
ACLU WARNS TRUMP in FULL PAGE NYT AD 58 min tired of tired of PC 107
Time for GE Old Farts to leave 10 hr 506er guy 154
Mike palermo (Jan '14) 11 hr Barwatch 190
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,225 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,065

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC