Muckleshoot Shooting Inquest: Boyfrie...

Muckleshoot Shooting Inquest: Boyfriend Gives Emotional Testimony...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Stranger

According to cultural practice, usually tribal members would not allow use of this photo or speak of the dead for a year. In this case, they're making an exception because they want people to know who Renee Davis was.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Enumclaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12) May 17 Musikologist 15
News Small town sees first homicide in 100 years (Feb '07) May 16 kstar2345 142
Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver... May 10 Jenskeys 1
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar '17 KeriM 1
Help with Christmas Dec '16 Sherry 1
Review: Firewall Pest Solutions (Sep '16) Sep '16 Michael 1
Police activity? (Sep '16) Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
See all Enumclaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Enumclaw Forum Now

Enumclaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Enumclaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Enumclaw, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,042 • Total comments across all topics: 281,255,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC