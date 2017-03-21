Norma Lurene Phillips

Norma Lurene Phillips

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 5 Read more: Wenatchee World

Norma Lurene Phillips, 84, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, February 22, 2017, while living with her son and family in Enumclaw, , following a long battle with cancer. Norma was born July 6, 1932, to Austin and Hallie Johnston at Zion, , where at age 14, she worked in the kitchen at the Deaconess Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Enumclaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar 7 KeriM 1
Help with Christmas Dec '16 Sherry 1
Review: Firewall Pest Solutions (Sep '16) Sep '16 Michael 1
Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 14
Police activity? (Sep '16) Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
News Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12) Aug '16 Someone that knows 2
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 uncle Jed 1
See all Enumclaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Enumclaw Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for King County was issued at March 22 at 3:10PM PDT

Enumclaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Enumclaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Enumclaw, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,396 • Total comments across all topics: 279,741,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC