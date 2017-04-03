Facing inevitable development, this w...

Facing inevitable development, this woman chooses to accept it

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

Bill Radke speaks with Black Diamond resident Johna Thomson about a planned development that will quadruple the size of her town and why she thinks Black Diamond should stop fighting over the development and start focusing on getting the most out of it. Bill Radke speaks with Dennis Box, editor of the Enumclaw Courier-Herald, about what he's learned in his years covering the struggle over development in Black Diamond, and why he thinks the story of this small town "goes to the very core of who we are."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Enumclaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar 7 KeriM 1
Help with Christmas Dec '16 Sherry 1
Review: Firewall Pest Solutions (Sep '16) Sep '16 Michael 1
Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 14
Police activity? (Sep '16) Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
News Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12) Aug '16 Someone that knows 2
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 uncle Jed 1
See all Enumclaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Enumclaw Forum Now

Enumclaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Enumclaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Enumclaw, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,239 • Total comments across all topics: 280,057,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC