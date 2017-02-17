Spin Control: Washington may get an o...

Spin Control: Washington may get an official state mushroom - Sat, 18 Feb 2017 PST

Washington lawmakers were asked this week to consider the Tricholoma magnivelare, or pine mushroom, as the state's official fungus. The Tricholoma magnivelare appears similar to the mushroom seen here in a photo taken near Cheney, Wash., in 2015.

