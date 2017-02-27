Flying on a board
Petey Pierotti, Enumclaw, flies over the irrigation ditch near 15th Street in East Wenatchee as Jake Aaronson, Wenatchee, films him from inside the ditch on Thursday. The two are part of a film crew for Wyld Instinct, which specializes in snowboarding videos filmed in urban settings.
