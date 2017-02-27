Flying on a board

Flying on a board

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Wenatchee World

Petey Pierotti, Enumclaw, flies over the irrigation ditch near 15th Street in East Wenatchee as Jake Aaronson, Wenatchee, films him from inside the ditch on Thursday. The two are part of a film crew for Wyld Instinct, which specializes in snowboarding videos filmed in urban settings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Enumclaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help with Christmas Dec '16 Sherry 1
Review: Firewall Pest Solutions Sep '16 Michael 1
Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 14
Police activity? Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
News Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12) Aug '16 Someone that knows 2
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 uncle Jed 1
News Arizona Joe (Jun '16) Jun '16 Dennis Flannigan 1
See all Enumclaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Enumclaw Forum Now

Enumclaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Enumclaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Enumclaw, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,250 • Total comments across all topics: 279,216,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC