Mount Rainier mudflow warning system to be upgraded

Projections show up to 500 million cubic meters of debris could break loose during a volcanic event, Scott Heinze of Pierce County's emergency-management department tells the Seattle Times in a story on Monday. Officials say a significant mudflow 5,600 years ago filled the valleys of the White River up to 300 feet with sediment in the area that now includes the cities of Sumner, Enumclaw and Auburn.

