Man enlisted to help retrieve friend's stolen items accused of shooting in Enumclaw

King County prosecutors say an Auburn-area woman became so frustrated that deputies hadn't recovered items stolen from her house a few weeks ago that she enlisted a group of friends to help her retrieve her Xbox and 55-inch flat-screen TV from a man's home. One of those friends, Asotoetu Atiulagi, 18, of Auburn, is accused of shooting the man early on Jan. 13. He has been charged with first-degree assault and first-degree burglary and is being held in jail in lieu of $250,000 bail, jail records show.

