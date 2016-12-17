Medical problem causes I-90 crash - Sat, 17 Dec 2016 PST

Medical problem causes I-90 crash - S...

Sat, 17 Dec 2016

Saturday Dec 17

A Western Washington woman was hospitalized Saturday morning after she suffered a medical issue while driving on Interstate 90 and crashed her car. Jenny J. Rasmussen, 54, of Enumclaw, was westbound on I-90 about 15 miles from Medical Lake at about 10:45 a.m. when she drifted off the road to the right, according to the Washington State Patrol.

