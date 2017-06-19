Enterprise Police Need Your Help

The Enterprise Police Department is investigating an auto burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card that occurred at the Dollar General Store 913 Rucker Blvd. Enterprise, AL, on June 13, 2017. At 11:15 AM, on June 13, 2017, an unknown individual broke into a vehicle parked in the Morgan Square Mall parking lot and stole a purse which contained the victim's credit cards.

