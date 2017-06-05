Woman shot, killed in Level Plains Fr...

Woman shot, killed in Level Plains Friday night

Saturday May 13

The Dale County Sheriff's Office has opened a murder investigation after a woman was shot and killed Friday night. At around 9:15 p.m., deputies responded to the 1700 block of County Road 24 in Level Plains in reference to a call of shots fired in the area.

