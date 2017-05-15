Regional job fairs set for Gadsden, E...

Regional job fairs set for Gadsden, Enterprise

The first is scheduled for Tuesday, June 27 at Gadsden's 210 at the Tracks, 210 Locust Street, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Veterans receive priority service. A Fort Rucker area job fair is set for Thursday, July 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Enterprise High School, 1801 Boll Weevil Circle.

