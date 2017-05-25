New Enterprise mayor reflects on first week in office
After 28 years as a member of the Enterprise City Council, William Cooper now finds himself sitting in the mayor's office. He assumed the role of mayor after Kenneth Boswell resigned to become the new director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, or ADECA.
