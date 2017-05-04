Longtime Enterprise City Councilman Bill Cooper becomes city's first African-American mayor

With Mayor Kenneth Boswell stepping down to take a state position in the administration of Gov. Kay Ivey, William "Bill" Cooper is taking over the mayor's office in Enterprise and making history in the process. At 28 years, Cooper is the longest-serving city leader as an Enterprise City Councilman serving the people of District 1. Friday, he became the south Alabama city's first African-American mayor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.