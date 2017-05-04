Longtime Enterprise City Councilman Bill Cooper becomes city's first African-American mayor
With Mayor Kenneth Boswell stepping down to take a state position in the administration of Gov. Kay Ivey, William "Bill" Cooper is taking over the mayor's office in Enterprise and making history in the process. At 28 years, Cooper is the longest-serving city leader as an Enterprise City Councilman serving the people of District 1. Friday, he became the south Alabama city's first African-American mayor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Enterprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|relationships (Jan '15)
|Apr 17
|WikiLeaks Local
|4
|Shirley Johnston
|Mar '17
|Smedley Forkwart
|1
|Ozark man sentenced to 20 years for child abuse (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|lisadaviz
|14
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|Gamer
|32
|Review: Jon Blalock Hair (Jun '10)
|May '16
|Kim Johnson Slep
|5
|Fatal Vehicle Accident (May '16)
|May '16
|curious
|2
|world as I now know it (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|hmmm
|3
Find what you want!
Search Enterprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC