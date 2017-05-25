Kenneth Boswell Takes Oath As Member of Governor Kay Ivey's Cabinet
MONTGOMERY: This morning for former 20th Mayor of Enterprise Alabama, Kenneth Boswell, was sworn in as a member of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey's Cabinet as Director of ADECA. Boswell took over the reigns as Enterprise Mayor in 2003.
