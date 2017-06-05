Inside Wayne Farms new feed mill

Standing in front of Wayne Farms' new feed mill near Newton, Alabama, U.S., are from left: Frank Singleton, spokesman for Wayne Farms; Kris Torbert, area live operations manager; and Brad Williams, area complex manager. Photos by Arvin Donley Already heavily invested in poultry production in southern Alabama, U.S., Wayne Farms LLC recently increased its commitment to feed production in the region with the completion of a $55 million feed mill near Newton, Alabama.

