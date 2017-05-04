Gov. Ivey appoints Enterprise Mayor Kenneth Boswell to ADECA director
Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Enterprise Mayor Kenneth Boswell to serve as the director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. "I am proud to appoint Enterprise Mayor Kenneth Boswell as ADECA director, because he understands the needs of local communities and is fully committed to transparency and openness," Ivey said in a prepared statement today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Enterprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|relationships (Jan '15)
|Apr 17
|WikiLeaks Local
|4
|Shirley Johnston
|Mar '17
|Smedley Forkwart
|1
|Ozark man sentenced to 20 years for child abuse (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|lisadaviz
|14
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|Gamer
|32
|Review: Jon Blalock Hair (Jun '10)
|May '16
|Kim Johnson Slep
|5
|Fatal Vehicle Accident (May '16)
|May '16
|curious
|2
|world as I now know it (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|hmmm
|3
Find what you want!
Search Enterprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC